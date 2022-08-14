Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,919 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,761,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,329,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,317,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after buying an additional 135,258 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $65,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,338,000 after buying an additional 87,109 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,786,000 after buying an additional 126,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Activity

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $105,697.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 34,414 shares of company stock valued at $920,527. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

