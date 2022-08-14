Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on U. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.