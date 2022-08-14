Unisocks (SOCKS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,629.00

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37,900.14 or 1.56181832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $11,629.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unisocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

