Unilever (NYSE:UL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $47.78 on Friday. Unilever has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

