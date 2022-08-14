UMA Market Capitalization Achieves $260.97 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $260.97 million and approximately $231.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for $3.80 or 0.00015465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,626,500 coins and its circulating supply is 68,715,348 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

