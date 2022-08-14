U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 28.2% in July

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 15th total of 169,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92.

U.S. Energy Increases Dividend

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from U.S. Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

