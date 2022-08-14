Typerium Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Typerium has a market capitalization of $597,314.68 and approximately $54.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

