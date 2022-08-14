TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 227,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX opened at $0.49 on Friday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

