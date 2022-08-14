Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Lowered to C$36.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.94.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $34.75.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.