Truist Financial Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $65.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.14. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in AppLovin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $91,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

