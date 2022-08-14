Truist Financial Trims a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Target Price to $5.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands to $5.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.14.

NYSE AKA opened at $2.28 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,244,000 after buying an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,812,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 689,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

