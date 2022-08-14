Truist Financial Boosts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $31.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at $941,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,091 shares of company stock worth $987,004 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

