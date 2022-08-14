TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $142,944.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,513.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00127648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00063993 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

According to CryptoCompare, "TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time."

