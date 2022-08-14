Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $215.51

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.51 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 190.20 ($2.30). Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 193.70 ($2.34), with a volume of 2,436,689 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBOX shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 250.40 ($3.03).

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 333.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

Tritax Big Box REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tritax Big Box REIT

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a GBX 1.68 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,206.90%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Wu Gang purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 191 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £4,966 ($6,000.48).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

