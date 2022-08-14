Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.30 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trinseo by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after acquiring an additional 904,287 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.14. 450,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

