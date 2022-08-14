Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,453,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $104,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 715.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.74 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

