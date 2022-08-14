Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.9 %

Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,762. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

