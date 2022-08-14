Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $126,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,754,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 546,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,283 in the last three months. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.