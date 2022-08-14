Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $57.12 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

