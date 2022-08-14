Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

