Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $93.11 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

