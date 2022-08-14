Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.29 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $314.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.