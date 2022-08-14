Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ResMed were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.0% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 631,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after purchasing an additional 77,400 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,408 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

