Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,505 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IFF opened at $124.37 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $157.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

