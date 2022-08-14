Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 14,748 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Corning by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GLW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

