Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 197,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $45,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,499,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,552,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $120,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $6,496,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 170,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $6.25 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Travelzoo to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

