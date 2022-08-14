TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Tops One Day Volume of $217,906.00

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $396,199.64 and approximately $217,906.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013684 BTC.
TRAVA.FINANCE Profile
TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 679,005,642 coins.
Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE
