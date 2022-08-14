Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGIGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,408,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,876,436. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

