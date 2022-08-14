Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $13,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.80.

TT stock opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

