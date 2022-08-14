Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.67 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 23,534 shares changing hands.

Trakm8 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.63. The stock has a market cap of £8.25 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Trakm8

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

Featured Articles

