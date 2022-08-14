TradeLink Capital LLC Takes $675,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Alcoa comprises approximately 7.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of AA opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

