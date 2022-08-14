TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Bought by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 408.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,635 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 739,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,397. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

TPI Composites Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

