TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. TPG has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

