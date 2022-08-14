Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Total Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

TOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.58 and a 1 year high of C$9.53. The company has a market cap of C$332.75 million and a PE ratio of 60.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$161.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$153.00 million.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,588,250. In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 120,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$995,891.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,094,711.49. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,835,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,588,250. Insiders have bought 237,534 shares of company stock worth $1,908,808 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.