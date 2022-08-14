Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$10,488.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.88, for a total value of C$10,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,429 shares in the company, valued at C$21,335,633.52.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TIH opened at C$107.06 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$93.25 and a 12-month high of C$124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$110.02.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.44.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.