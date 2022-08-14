TNC Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.12 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

