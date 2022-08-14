TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TMC the metals Trading Up 11.7 %

TMC the metals stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.