Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Warby Parker comprises about 0.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,759,000 after buying an additional 620,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,748,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 in the last ninety days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

Shares of WRBY opened at $17.22 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

