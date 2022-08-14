Tidal Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $161,622.00 (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $347,837.18 and approximately $161,622.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

