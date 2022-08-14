Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thrive Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Thrive Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Thrive Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of THACW opened at $0.07 on Friday. Thrive Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

