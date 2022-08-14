Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $26.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.42.

TWKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thoughtworks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 663,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,918,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWKS opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

