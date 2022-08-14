Thorstarter (XRUNE) Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Thorstarter has a market cap of $1.87 million and $67,661.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thorstarter has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Thorstarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.

Thorstarter Coin Trading

