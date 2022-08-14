THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00011811 BTC on major exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $956.97 million and approximately $116.80 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

