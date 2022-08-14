TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 921,100 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 664,500 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $9.21 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

TXMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,998,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,721,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,529,704.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 662,580 shares of company stock worth $15,466,258. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

(Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

