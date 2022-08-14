The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Boosted by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up about 3.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.22% of Travelers Companies worth $95,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.56. The stock had a trading volume of 867,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

