The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $232.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

