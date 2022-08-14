The New America High Income Fund Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.75 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

