The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.75 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

About The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

