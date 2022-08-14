The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on August 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $7.75 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.
Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The New America High Income Fund (HYB)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.