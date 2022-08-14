The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up approximately 0.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,421,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,369 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,986,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after acquiring an additional 453,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 322,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth about $51,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Compass Point decreased their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macerich Stock Performance

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.