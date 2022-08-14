The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,435,009,000 after acquiring an additional 303,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4 %

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

HD stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.81. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

